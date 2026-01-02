Arunachal CM meets governor, briefs him on recent engagements

Itanagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu met Governor KT Parnaik on Friday and briefed each other on recent engagements.

Both leaders exchanged New Year greetings and reaffirmed their shared commitment to work together for peace, progress and the overall well-being of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, a statement said.

Parnaik briefed the chief minister on his recent engagements with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and discussions held during a high-level security review meeting at Lok Bhavan.

Khandu apprised the governor of ongoing development initiatives across various districts.

He also shared feedback from his recent district tours and participation in the Dong Sunrise Festival.

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta also met the governor separately during the day and exchanged New Year greetings.

Parnaik suggested closer monitoring of development projects through effective use of geospatial technologies, stressing transparency, timely execution and evidence-based decision-making.

The chief secretary briefed the governor on ongoing initiatives related to urban development, the status of hydropower projects, security in the eastern districts, and preparations for an upcoming meeting of the North Eastern Council. PTI UPL UPL SOM