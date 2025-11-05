Arunachal CM participates in 'Zhik Tsang Kora' festival in Tawang

Itanagar, Nov 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday attended the fifth Sarong Zhik Tsang Kora, an annual religious festival observed by the residents of Shyaro, Jangda and Rho villages in Tawang district.

The chief minister said the celebration is a testament to the strength of local faith and cultural values.

"The four-day festival, held grandly in the courtyard of the Tashi Samten Chhoi Ding Sarong Gonpa, beautifully reflects the living harmony between faith, community, and tradition in our Himalayan heritage," Khandu said in a post on X.

During the festival, the chief minister sought blessings from Tulku Rinpoche, whose presence, he said, "graced the occasion with spiritual warmth and guidance".

Earlier in the day, Khandu offered prayers at the Sarong Gonpa located high in the Himalayan ranges.

Emphasising the cultural significance of the Zhik Tsang deity, he said, "Born of the valley's spirit, Zhik Tsang subdues all negativity, restoring harmony between humanity and the natural world." The chief minister said deities like Zhik Tsang "embody the timeless integration of indigenous spiritual forces into the larger Buddhist tradition", highlighting the intrinsic link between tribal heritage and Tibetan Buddhism practiced in the region.

The festival, being celebrated for four days, continues to draw devotees from across Tawang district who participate in traditional rituals, prayers, and circumambulation in honour of the protector deity, officials said.