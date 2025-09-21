National

Arunachal CM pays homage to Zubeen Garg, says his music inspired millions

NewsDrum Desk
Itanagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday paid homage to singer Zubeen Garg, and said his music inspired millions and became a source of pride for the country.

Zubeen died in Singapore on Friday while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.

“United in tribute, a two-minute silence was observed with the NDA legislators, remembering Shri Zubeen Garg. From Assam to the farthest corners of the Northeast, his music inspired millions and became a source of pride for the country,” Khandu said in a post on X.

“Our prayers for his soul’s peace accompanied this silence, honouring the joy and unity his music brought to countless lives,” he said.

Draped in a traditional Assamese 'gamosa', Zubeen’s mortal remains arrived in a glass casket at the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati on Sunday afternoon.

The mortal remains of Garg have been placed at a pandal inside the sports complex, with an alternate site prepared within the stadium premises in case of heavy rain. PTI UPL RBT