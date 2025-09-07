Arunachal CM pays tribute to 1962 war heroes at Helmet Post war memorial in Anjaw

Itanagar, Sep 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday paid homage to Indian Army soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1962 India-China war, at the historic Helmet Post war memorial near Walong in Anjaw district of the state.

In a series of posts on X, Khandu said he was humbled to offer his heartfelt tribute to the fearless soldiers of the Indian Army who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1962 war at the historic Helmet post war memorial near Walong.

Recounting the history of the memorial, the chief minister noted that the site carries a poignant legacy.

"The name 'Helmet Post' carries a poignant story. In December 1986, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) unearthed the mortal remains of a soldier along with 24 helmets mounted on pickets. This powerful discovery revealed the presence of fallen heroes and marked the site as a place of profound sacrifice. Hence, the location came to be known as Helmet Post, a lasting symbol of courage," he wrote on X.

Khandu also paid special homage to Lt Bikram Singh of 6 Kumaon Regiment, describing him as "the unsung hero of the Battle of Walong".

He said the memorial is not just a structure but "a living testament to the courage, resilience, and ultimate sacrifice of our soldiers who safeguarded the nation's honour".

The chief minister's tribute once again brought focus on the Battle of Walong, one of the fiercest confrontations of the 1962 conflict.

The battle, fought from October 22 to November 16, 1962, remains etched in history for the extraordinary bravery displayed by Indian soldiers against overwhelming odds. Though heavily outnumbered, troops of the 11 Infantry Brigade, supported by units including 6 Kumaon and 4 Dogra, held their ground with unmatched determination.

Military historians often recall Walong as a rare theatre of the 1962 war where Indian troops not only resisted but also mounted spirited counter-attacks, showcasing unparalleled grit and gallantry.

The Helmet Post war memorial today stands as a symbol of this valour and sacrifice, drawing visitors, historians, and serving soldiers alike to honour the memory of those who fought in defence of the nation, an Army official said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Northeast and the spirit of its people, Khandu said, "The sacrifices made on this frontier remind us that Arunachal Pradesh has always stood as the first line of defence for the nation. The courage of our soldiers at Walong continues to inspire generations, and it is our duty to preserve their legacy with pride and patriotism." PTI UPL UPL RG