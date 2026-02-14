Arunachal CM pays tributes to CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack

Itanagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday paid heartfelt tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

He also commemorated the historic legacy of Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khathing, whose peaceful expedition to Tawang in 1951 secured the region's integration with India.

Khandu said the nation remains forever indebted to the sacrifice of its heroes and the courage of those who safeguarded its borders.

The chief minister remembered the CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, describing their sacrifice as the highest expression of love for the nation.

"Today, we bow our heads in honour of the 40 bravehearts of the @CRPFindia who made the ultimate sacrifice in Pulwama on this day in 2019," Khandu said in a post on X.

"While the world marks February 14 as a day of love, we remember the greatest love of all, the love for one's nation. Their bravery will never be forgotten, and their families will always be in our prayers. The nation remains forever indebted to the heroes of Lethpora," the chief minister added.

The Pulwama attack, one of the deadliest terror strikes on Indian security forces, took place in 2019 when a convoy of CRPF personnel was targeted at Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident shook the entire country, triggering nationwide mourning and a renewed commitment to honour the courage and sacrifice of the fallen soldiers.

Each year, February 14 is observed across India as a day of remembrance for the jawans who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

In another post, Khandu highlighted the significance of the day in Arunachal Pradesh's history, saying that February 14 is also observed as Major Bob Khathing Day.

He recalled the historic expedition led by the decorated officer to Tawang in 1951, which led to the peaceful integration of the region into the Indian Union.

"February 14th isn't just about roses; it's Major Bob Khathing Day. On this day in 1951, Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khathing led a historic expedition to Tawang, peacefully hoisting the tricolour and integrating the region into India without firing a single shot," the chief minister said.

He further paid tribute to Khathing's remarkable service to the nation, both as a soldier and a diplomat.

"From being a decorated WWII hero to a brilliant diplomat, his bravery and tact secured our borders and won the hearts of the local Arunachali community. Today, we honour the man who redefined courage and diplomacy," Khandu added.

Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khathing is widely remembered as a pioneering figure in the history of Arunachal Pradesh.

His 1951 mission to Tawang, carried out with foresight and restraint, played a decisive role in establishing administrative presence and strengthening India's hold in the frontier region without conflict. His legacy continues to inspire generations in the state and beyond.