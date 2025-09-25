Arunachal CM pays tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on birth anniversary

Itanagar, Sep 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, recalling his philosophy of integral humanism and commitment to uplift the last person of society.

Taking to social media, Khandu described Upadhyaya as a "luminous thinker, unmatched organiser, and eternal torchbearer who laid the foundation of a nation driven by values and compassion".

“Our nation draws its soul from Bharat Mata. Without ‘Mata’, India would be reduced to nothing more than geography, a lifeless stretch of land,” Khandu said in a post on X.

“On his birth anniversary, I bow in reverence to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya ji, who gifted us the vision of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya, guiding generations on the path of nation-building,” the chief minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also remembered the Jana Sangh leader as a source of inspiration whose principles continue to guide India’s growth.

“His vision of Ekatma Manavvad and Antyodaya remains a guiding light in our journey towards a society that uplifts every individual. Let us carry forward his legacy by working for a self-reliant, inclusive and compassionate India,” Mein said in a social media post. PTI UPL UPL BDC