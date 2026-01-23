Arunachal CM pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on birth anniversary

Itanagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein on Friday paid glowing tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, decribing him as one of the tallest icons of the freedom struggle.

“Today’s day is a symbol of valour, self-respect, and sacrifice in the history of India,” Khandu said in a post on X.

“On the occasion of Parakram Diwas, on the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, founder of the Azad Hind Fauj, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ji, we pay our utmost respects to him. May Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose live forever. Jai Hind!” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said Bose is an enduring source of inspiration for generations of Indians.

“On Parakram Diwas, we pay our heartfelt tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a towering symbol of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism,” Mein said.

Bose’s indomitable spirit and fearless leadership continue to inspire every Indian to stand up for the nation’s unity, dignity, and self-reliance, he said.

“His life reminds us that true nation-building demands discipline, determination, and devotion to a greater cause,” Mein said.

“As we remember his legacy, let us reaffirm our commitment to work for a stronger, inclusive, and prosperous India, guided by the ideals he lived and fought for,” the deputy CM added. PTI UPL RBT