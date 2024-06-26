Arunachal CM Pema Khandu's mother dies

Itanagar, Jun 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s mother, Ama Lezang, died in a hospital here on Wednesday.

She was 75.

Lezang who was suffering from old age-related ailments died in the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences.

She was the wife of former chief minister Dorjee Khandu.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein mourned the death of Lezang.

“My heartfelt condolences to my brother, his family & friends during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace,” Rijiju said in a post on X.

The pain of losing a mother cannot be put into words, Mein said while condoling Lezang's death.

In a post on social media on her passing away, the Assam CM also said, "The loss of mother is the biggest loss in one’s life, which is impossible to replace." PTI COR NN