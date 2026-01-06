Arunachal CM promises strict action in Frontier Highway land compensation 'scam'

Itanagar, Jan 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday asserted that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in an alleged Rs 130-crore land compensation scam linked to the Lada-Sarli stretch of the state’s Frontier Highway.

Khandu said the government’s one-man inquiry committee has already submitted its report on the matter.

The CM also said that the Arunachal Pradesh government has ordered fresh verification of land ownership records and compensation payments related to the Lada-Sarli stretch.

On demands from some quarters to hand over the case to central agencies, Khandu told reporters that the state government does not have the authority to take a call on it.

“The stretch of the highway is being funded by the Centre, and it can direct either the ED or the CBI to investigate the case,” he said.

The “scam” pertains to alleged irregularities in land compensation disbursed for the 125.5-km Lada-Sarli segment of the strategic Arunachal Frontier Highway, aimed at improving connectivity along the India-China border.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested the land revenue and settlement officer of East Kameng district in connection with the case.