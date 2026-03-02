Arunachal CM pushes for strong internal security, tech policing

Itanagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday emphasised the requirement of strong internal security, technology-driven policing, and a conviction-oriented criminal justice delivery system.

Addressing the inaugural session of the state-level conference of Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commandants at DK Convention Centre here, Khandu stressed the need to strengthen cyber capabilities and digital forensics, as technology has become the future of policing, according to an official report.

He also underlined the need to activate official social media platforms of the police department to enhance public awareness and transparency.

Suggesting the formation of a dedicated social media team under the DGP, he advised SPs to use official platforms responsibly.

"The public must know the good work done by the police. Social media should be used for official communication, not personal purposes," he said.

Addressing border management, the chief minister observed that Arunachal Pradesh, the largest state in the Northeast, shares international boundaries with Bhutan and Myanmar and Tibet.

He called for correct official references in correspondence and emphasised vigilance along the Myanmar border, particularly in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, where extortion and drug trafficking linked to cross-border insurgent influence remain concerns.

"We do not have a homegrown insurgency. Whatever challenges exist, we must take ownership and resolve them. We cannot remain dependent on the government of India for everything. It is our state, and we must rectify our issues," he said.

He commended the Arunachal Pradesh Police for neutralising attempts to revive insurgency under the name of United Tani Army and called for strengthening the Special Task Force, enhancing training and manpower, and improving coordination with central armed forces, including Assam Rifles.

Acknowledging the state's tribal diversity, Khandu advised officers to understand the unique social pulse of each region.

"Inclusive governance requires structured dialogue with stakeholders. Arunachal's diversity is its strength, but we must understand local sensitivities," he noted.

On the issue of illegal immigration, Khandu said that the Inner Line Permit system under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, is being technologically upgraded and will soon be launched in a digital format across the state. He emphasized the need to check illegal immigration proactively in the coming days.

The CM described the new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- as a transformative shift in India's criminal justice system.

He congratulated the state police for achieving 100 per cent training coverage and rolling out initiatives such as e-Suraksha, e-Summons, ICJS integration, Nyay Shruti, and deployment of mobile forensic vans.

Khandu, however, emphasised the urgent need to move from arrest-oriented to conviction-oriented policing.

"Arrests alone are not enough. Our conviction rate is reportedly around 30 per cent. We must coordinate with the law and judiciary departments to understand why convictions are low and address the gaps," he said, calling for joint brainstorming among police, law, and judicial departments.

He sought the strengthening of the State Forensic Science Laboratory, including manpower augmentation.

Highlighting the importance of internal security in the journey towards a developed Arunachal, the chief minister called for greater focus on modern criminal justice systems, AI-driven policing, cyber security, narcotics control, and women and child safety.

The chief minister lauded the achievements of Arunachal Pradesh Police, including the structured implementation of new criminal laws, the destruction of around 16,000 acres of illicit poppy and cannabis cultivation, the registration of hundreds of NDPS cases, major narcotics seizures, and the dismantling of an inter-state vehicle theft syndicate.

"Arunachal has transformed significantly in the last decade. The Police department has also received substantial support from the government, and we will continue to strengthen it further," he assured. He added that recommendations emerging from the conference would be backed by financial allocations in the upcoming budget.

Reiterating that peace and stability remain the top priorities, Khandu urged all officers to submit compliance reports on time and to conduct similar orientation meetings at district levels to ensure that conference outcomes are implemented effectively at the grassroots. PTI CORR NN