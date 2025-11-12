Arunachal CM reaches Gujarat to attend Bharat Parv function to honour Sardar Patel’s legacy of unity

Itanagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reached Gujarat on Wednesday to attend the Bharat Parv function as part of the nationwide celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Khandu said the occasion marks a moment of national pride as leaders and citizens across India pay homage to Sardar Patel’s monumental contribution in unifying the country.

“Reached Vadodara, Gujarat today along with my friend, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma ji. As the nation celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, we will be attending the Bharat Parv function at Kevadia under the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," he said on social media.

On the occasion of Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, Bharat Parv is being organised at Ekta Nagar from November 1 and will conclude on November 15, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Calling it "a proud occasion to honour the legacy of the great unifier who laid the foundation of a united India", Khandu underscored the timeless relevance of Sardar Patel’s vision in strengthening the fabric of the nation.

The event brings together leaders, artists, and citizens from across India in a series of cultural performances, exhibitions, and discussions that reflect the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, a national initiative promoting harmony among states and people.

The celebration not only honours Sardar Patel's unparalleled contribution to nation-building but also reinforces India's collective commitment to unity in diversity, a message that continues to inspire generations.