Arunachal CM recalls Lal Bahadur Shastri’s legacy of simplicity and service

Itanagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a leader who epitomised humility, courage and service to the nation.

Khandu also described Shastri as a guiding light for the nation.

“Today we remember the great son of India, Former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji, on his birth anniversary,” Khandu wrote in a post on X.

The chief minister said that the life of a leader who led with humility and courage, who provided India with the mantra ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ reminds the people that true strength lies in simplicity, honesty, and service to the nation.

Khandu underlined that Shastri’s message continues to resonate with India’s journey of nation-building, particularly his call to honour both farmers and soldiers as the twin pillars of the country’s strength.

Born on October 2, 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri served as India’s second Prime Minister from 1964 to 1966.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, in his message, also saluted the late Prime Minister’s enduring ideals.

In a social media post, he said, “His call of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ continues to inspire generations, reminding us of the strength of our soldiers and the backbone of our farmers. Shastri ji’s life was a testament to simplicity, integrity, and unwavering service to the Nation.” Calling upon people to emulate Shastri’s ideals, the deputy chief minister added, “May we continue to walk on his path of honesty, courage, and dedication to our motherland.” PTI UPL UPL NN