Arunachal CM reiterates govt's commitment towards sports, youth empowerment

Itanagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday reiterated the state government's strong commitment towards sports and youth empowerment.

"For us, sports is not just about competition; it is about character-building, discipline, teamwork, and resilience. These values shape great citizens as much as they shape great athletes," Khandu said after inaugurating the 69th National School Games 2025 (Under-17 Boys & Girls - Boxing) at the Khelo India Indoor Stadium here.

Highlighting investments in sports infrastructure, including establishment of Khelo India centres, multipurpose indoor halls, stadiums, and specialised academies for various sports, the CM said the government is also extending financial incentives, job reservations, and technical support to promising sportspersons to nurture their growth.

The event marks the first-ever hosting of a National School Games competition by the state in the 71 year history of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

Expressing immense pride at this milestone, the chief minister called it a reflection of the state's growing confidence and capacity to host major national events.

"This is not just an event, but a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh as we join India's long and illustrious journey of school sports under the banner of the SGFI," Khandu said.

He highlighted that the SGFI, established in 1954, has been instrumental in nurturing India's young sporting talent and providing the foundation upon which many national and international athletes have built their careers.

Arunachal Pradesh, which became affiliated with SGFI in 2008-09, has since made impressive progress in developing school-level sports.

"In the last decade, our young athletes have excelled in several disciplines such as taekwondo, karate, wushu, boxing, and weightlifting, proving that our youth are among the best in the country," the chief minister noted.

Appreciating SGFI, the department of secondary education and others for their collective efforts in making the event possible, he also lauded the local organising committee, coaches, officials, and volunteers for their tireless work in preparing for the event.

The CM encouraged young athletes participating in the event to compete with honesty, fairness, and passion.

"You are not just competing for medals, but for your dreams. Win with humility, lose with dignity, and never stop learning," he told the athletes.

Khandu emphasised that hosting the Games reinforces the state's vision of transforming it into a hub of sporting excellence in the Northeast, contributing to India's larger sporting success story.