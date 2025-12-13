Arunachal CM reviews BRO road projects in Tawang

Itanagar, Dec 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday met Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan and reviewed the progress of key road projects in the strategically important Tawang sector.

Describing it as a "productive morning interaction", Khandu said a comprehensive review was undertaken on ongoing BRO projects, alongside discussions on several critical ground-level challenges affecting execution in the high-altitude border district.

Tawang deputy commissioner Namgyal Angmo was also present during the interaction.

"The Border Roads Organisation continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening national security while making significant contributions to the socio-economic development of people living in border regions,” the chief minister said in a post on X, acknowledging the organisation’s sustained efforts in difficult conditions.

Highlighting the operational challenges faced by BRO, Khandu noted that the agency carries out its work despite operating in extremely challenging terrains, underscoring the importance of timely completion of road connectivity projects for both strategic preparedness and civilian mobility.

Road infrastructure in border areas like Tawang is considered crucial for enhancing defence logistics, improving disaster response capabilities and boosting local economic activities, particularly tourism and trade, officials said. PTI UPL UPL SOM