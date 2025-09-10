Arunachal CM sanctions Rs 5 cr flood aid for Himachal

Itanagar, Sep 10 (PTI) In a gesture of solidarity and support, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday sanctioned an amount of Rs 5 crore for providing assistance to the people affected by the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh.

The sanctioned amount will be contributed to the Himachal Pradesh 'Aapda Raahat Kosh' (disaster relief fund), set up by the government of the northern state, to mobilise resources and extend large-scale relief to those affected by the natural calamity, an official statement said here.

Himachal Pradesh has been reeling under heavy rain and flash floods over the past weeks, causing widespread damage to infrastructure, houses, and agricultural land.

Several districts have reported landslides, road blockages, and loss of lives, prompting the state government to launch extensive rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures.

Khandu expressed deep concern over the loss and hardships caused by the floods and reiterated Arunachal Pradesh's commitment to stand with fellow citizens in times of crisis.

"Natural disasters do not recognise boundaries. At such moments, it is our duty as Indians to extend a helping hand to our brothers and sisters in distress. This contribution is a humble step from the people of Arunachal Pradesh towards easing the suffering of those affected in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated a campaign to generate resources through the 'Aapda Raahat Kosh-2025' to provide timely assistance, rehabilitation, and relief to flood victims.