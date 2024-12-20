Arunachal CM slams Rahul Gandhi for 'misbehaving' with Nagaland MP

Itanagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged misbehaviour with Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak, stating that his behaviour was "unacceptable".

Konyak, the BJP MP from Nagaland, had on Thursday alleged in the Upper House of Parliament that Gandhi came in her "close proximity" and shouted at her during a protest outside the Parliament’s Makar Dwar which made her feel "extremely uncomfortable".

"Disgraceful! As the first woman Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland, Smt @SPhangnon Ji represents dignity and pride for the Northeast. Such behaviour is unacceptable and goes against the ethos of respect,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

Several NDA MPs had criticised Gandhi for his "misbehaviour" and sought action against him. PTI UPL BDC