Arunachal CM urges discipline in panchayat leadership

Itanagar, Jan 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday underscored the importance of discipline, ideological clarity, and grassroots empowerment while addressing the state-level orientation programme for newly elected zilla parishad chairpersons, zilla parishad members, and gram panchayat chairpersons.

Congratulating the BJP organisation for its performance in the recent panchayat elections, Khandu described the results as historic, stating that the party secured an overwhelming presence across the state, an official report said.

He extended his congratulations to party workers and newly elected representatives, noting that a large number of first-time representatives, including graduates and postgraduates, had entered the panchayati raj system.

The CM said the orientation programme was aimed at equipping newly elected representatives with clarity on party ideology, responsibilities, conduct, and coordination with government systems.

He said separate training programmes for panchayati raj representatives would also be conducted by the department in the coming days.

Highlighting the BJP as a "party with a difference", he said it functions on the principle of 'nation first' and is driven by ideology rather than power.

He contrasted this with other political parties, stating that the BJP prioritises service to the nation and society above individual or party interests.

Tracing Arunachal Pradesh's democratic journey, he said the state is relatively young in the democratic process, having been formally named and brought under a structured democratic framework only after 1972.

He said that despite historical neglect after Independence, the state has witnessed significant transformation over the last decade, particularly after the BJP formed the government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Khandu stressed that development is a continuous process, but said the pace and efficiency of development depend on governance quality.

He asserted that the difference in governance over the last ten years was clearly visible and urged panchayat representatives to strengthen democratic institutions at the grassroots. PTI CORR MNB