Arunachal CM urges people to take pride in their tribal identity

Aalo (Arunachal Pradesh), Jan 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday urged the people of the state to take pride in their tribal identity.

Taking part in the 4-day silver jubilee celebration of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) at Lipor near Paya village, he appealed to the people not to lose their identity, which is manifested in our dress, language, way of living and way of practising.

Khandu said the Centre and the state governments are committed to the development of tribal people.

He said the BJP-led NDA government under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had set up the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) ministry for the overall development of the NE region and tribals.

Citing the example of President Droupadi Murmu, the chief minister said the present government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly for the uplift of tribals.

Praising the organizers of the meet, he said the sessions on women and youth empowerment are particularly important as it will help in the socio-economic progress of women and development of youth.

The chief minister also lauded the GWS for promoting indigenous games in association with the JAK Rifles.

Khandu also appreciated the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), a conglomeration of community-based organizations, for their role in providing a common platform to all tribes of the state and for working for the peace and progress of the state.

Terming his government as an 'inclusive' one, Khandu appealed to community-based organizations to bring their problems to the government.

On the occasion, the chief minister inaugurated the Galo Food Festival, rafting competition over the Yomgo river and felicitated the founders and achievers of the Galo community.

GWS president Marnya Ete expressed concern over the cultural dilution in the state.

"Our culture, rich with traditions and wisdom, is the essence of our identity," Ete said, adding "We should not lose them in the face of modernity." Earlier, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu termed Arunachal as a "living museum" and appealed to the people to love and respect their mother tongue, cultures and traditions.

Mising Autonomous Council chief executive councillor Paramananda Chayengia asked the GWS to take the lead in developing an Abotani language.

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker and GWS patron Kardo Nyigyor urged the state government to develop the Aalo-Bam-Akajan road as a national highway. PTI CORR RG