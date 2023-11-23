Arunachal CM voices against influence of money in elections

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu asserted that his government has taken a stern stance against corruption and condemned the influence of money in elections, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

Advertisment

Speaking at the Mega Alpkalin Vistarak training programme by the BJP at D K Convention Hall here on Wednesday, Khandu emphasised on the importance of instilling an anti-corruption culture at the grassroots level.

He underscored the need to eradicate practices of money-power during elections.

He applauded state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, general secretary (organisation) Ananta Narayan Mishra and their team for organising the extensive training programme, the chief minister expressed confidence that the initiative would fortify the party in the state and make people aware of government achievements at the grassroots level.

Khandu stated that the BJP is capable of driving development in the state and urged people to strengthen the government for comprehensive progress.

He appealed to BJP workers to motivate youth to join the party, emphasising the need for constant awareness, the communique added.