Arunachal CM vows to set up medical college, fishery institute in Namsai

Itanagar, Nov 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday assured the people to develop Namsai district as a centre of learning by setting up a medical and nursing college, and a fishery college.

Earlier this month, the CM had said that his government would set up three more medical colleges and one of those would be in Namsai. The northeastern state now has one medical college at Naharlagun near here.

The CM laid the foundation stones of a project to augment the water supply to 7.80 million of litres per day (MLD) and an outdoor stadium in the district. He also announced the establishment of a new convention centre and a football academy in Namsai.

“Kudos to all stakeholders, the hardworking locals, dedicated officers and visionary leadership for making Namsai one of the fastest-developing districts in the state,” the chief minister said.

Khandu drew the attention of the people towards the vice of drug consumption, which is prevalent in the district and sought unstinted support from the leaders, elders, community based and students’ organisations in the state government’s fight against the menace.

“We have a wholesome Act in place to tackle substance abuse. But the state government alone cannot fight and win this battle. Proactive role of each member of the society alone can save our youths from this menace,” he said.

Khandu gave the instance of the ongoing Arunachal Rang Mahotsava and asserted that youths of the state have immense talent. The only challenge, he remarked, is to give them the right direction and the right platform to flourish.

“To lure our youths towards progress and away from substance abuse, we need to give them platforms to engage them positively. The Arunachal Rang Mahotsava is one such platform,” he said.

Mentioning that sports is one platform where youths can participate and develop, Khandu said that the state government has given much emphasis on sports in the last few years. PTI UPL NN