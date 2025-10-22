Arunachal CM wishes Amit Shah on his birthday

Itanagar, Oct 22 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, lauding him as a "valiant sentinel of India's internal security" and a "symbol of organisational acumen and political foresight".

In a post on X, Khandu praised Shah's unwavering commitment and transformative leadership, saying that his "resolute leadership and dedication to the nation are the pillars of India's unity and progress".

"Under your guidance, the nation is reaching new heights, and a sense of confidence and pride is awakening in every Indian," Khandu wrote in his post, reflecting the deep admiration and respect shared by many for the senior BJP leader.

The chief minister further wished Shah excellent health, long life, and boundless energy to continue his service to the nation.

"May God grant you excellent health, long life, and boundless energy so that you may continue to serve Mother India in this manner. Jai Bharat, Jai Tiranga," Khandu added. PTI UPL UPL RG