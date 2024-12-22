Arunachal committed to support GST reforms for economic growth: DyCM

Itanagar, Dec 22 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein stated that the government is committed to support GST reforms for fostering economic growth and ease of compliance for all stakeholders in the state.

Speaking at the 55th GST Council meeting at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Saturday, Mein, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said that the state government remained dedicated to support reforms for simplifying GST, an official communique said here on Sunday.

"Arunachal Pradesh remains dedicated to supporting reforms that simplify the GST framework, ensure fairness, and cater to the unique needs of our state. These efforts align with our vision to promote ease of doing business and accelerate development," he said.

The meeting chaired by Finance and Corporate Affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman, covered a wide range of topics aimed at streamlining the GST framework and ensuring it is more inclusive and effective.

The discussion during the meeting centred on key areas aimed at enhancing the GST framework to drive economic growth and improve taxpayer support.

Proposed amendments to strengthen the legal structure of GST were highlighted, alongside efforts to simplify GST rate structures for goods and services, making compliance easier and fostering economic activities.

Enhancing the grievance redressal mechanism was also emphasised in the meeting to provide better support to taxpayers.

The agenda included expanding exemptions in critical sectors such as health and life insurance and research carried out for wider public good, advancing procedural rules for GST Appellate Tribunals (GSTAT) to streamline dispute resolution, and ensuring timely and fair settlements of IGST revenues to states for greater fiscal stability, the communique said.

Mein expressed support for the recommendations and updates presented during the meeting, including the minutes of the previous GST Council meeting. PTI UPL RG