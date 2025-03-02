Arunachal conducts first artificial insemination

Itanagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh has successfully carried out its first artificial insemination using imported sex-sorted Holstein Friesian semen, officials said.

The successful procedure was carried out on Friday by the state's Dairy Development Department at the Central Cattle Breeding Farm in Nirjuli, near here, where the first cow underwent insemination using the imported semen.

The semen, sourced from internationally recognised dairy lines, promises to enhance the quality of local livestock, particularly through improved milk production and better breed standards.

The department performed another round of artificial insemination on Saturday, utilising sex-sorted semen recently procured from Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala.

The introduction of sex-sorted semen technology is poised to revolutionise breeding practices in Arunachal Pradesh, the officials said.

By ensuring the birth of more female calves, the technique holds the promise of significantly increasing the milk-producing population, thereby contributing to enhanced dairy productivity and supporting the livelihood of farmers.

With the successful completion of the artificial inseminations, the northeastern state has taken a crucial step towards modernising its animal husbandry sector, they said.

"The use of sex-sorted semen technology is expected to be a game-changer for Arunachal Pradesh's dairy sector, creating new opportunities for farmers and improving milk production, ultimately boosting the state's agricultural economy," state Agriculture, Horticulture and Dairy Development Minister G D Wangsu said in a social media post. PTI UPL UPL ACD