Arunachal: Cong alleges malpractices, misuse of govt machinery ahead of panchayat, civic polls

Itanagar, Nov 25 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Congress has submitted a representation to the State Election Commission (SEC), alleging widespread electoral malpractices, rampant cash distribution, intimidation of voters, and misuse of government machinery in the run-up to the December 15 panchayat and municipal elections.

The ruling BJP dismissed the allegations, claiming that the Congress has "lost the faith of the people".

The Congress, in a memorandum to the SEC on Monday, alleged that inputs received from the public, media platforms, and ground observers indicate that the forthcoming polls bear the risk of "becoming one of the most compromised electoral exercises in the state’s history, undermining democratic integrity and the sanctity of the ballot".

According to the opposition party, elections that are meant to reflect grassroots democracy have transformed into one of the "costliest and most unethical contests, driven by unchecked cash flow, vote-buying, mass feasts, and the diversion of government resources for political advantage".

The party alleged that money and power have "overwhelmed" ideology and "reduced democratic choice to a transactional activity, eroding public faith in the electoral process".

The Congress also accused the ruling BJP of systematically misusing administrative machinery.

The party alleged that police personnel, administrative officers, and local officials were being "pressured to work in favour of ruling party candidates", while those attempting to maintain neutrality were "facing transfers, intimidation, or harassment".

It also highlighted a series of alleged irregularities, such as "extensive cash-for-vote operations in various areas and reports of voters being coerced into surrendering their voter ID cards after accepting money, a practice that violates their constitutional rights".

The Congress also alleged that elections were being "reduced to a barter system, with votes traded for cash, liquor, ration, consumer goods, and other inducements".

State BJP chief spokesperson Mutchu Mithi termed the allegations as "baseless".

“State Election Commission (SEC) conducts local polls based on rules and processes, not rumours,” Mithi, the MLA from Roing assembly constituency, said in a statement.

"Institutions run on procedures, not political frustration. The Congress is frustrated as it has lost the faith of the people. They have no expectations from them. They can continue to shoot allegations, and people will reply to these in the polls," he added.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress urged the SEC to take swift corrective steps, including a thorough inquiry into all reported malpractices and strict instructions to administrative and police authorities to curb cash distribution and manipulation. PTI UPL UPL BDC