Arunachal: Cong launches national talent hunt to groom young political communicators

Itanagar, Feb 16 (PTI) AICC's media department on Monday launched the party's national talent hunt programme in Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at identifying and grooming young leaders as spokespersons, policy researchers and publicity coordinators.

The programme was inaugurated by party’s national spokesperson and in-charge of the national talent hunt for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Dolly Sharma.

Addressing the event, Sharma highlighted the importance of nurturing young talent capable of shaping public discourse and presenting fact-based narratives.

She underscored the crucial role of spokespersons, policy researchers and publicity coordinators in communicating public issues effectively and responsibly.

"The Congress is committed to nurturing young talent who can articulate the concerns of the people with clarity, courage, and constitutional values. This talent hunt is a platform for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to rise, lead, and represent," she said.

Sharma added that the initiative is designed to identify capable individuals and prepare them for responsibilities at both the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and AICC levels, providing exposure at state and national platforms.

Calling upon the youth to take an active role in public life, Sharma urged them to participate in nation-building through constructive political engagement.

She encouraged aspiring participants to become the voice of the marginalised and unheard, defend democratic values and uphold the Constitution, contribute research-based insights and effective communication, and represent Arunachal Pradesh at national forums.

The registration process for the programme is open to interested applicants, who can enroll by scanning the official QR code, following the given instructions and selecting their preferred field, spokesperson, researcher or publicity coordinator.

Party leaders said the initiative reflects the party's commitment to promoting inclusive leadership and building structured capacity among young political communicators in the northeastern state.