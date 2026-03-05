Arunachal: Cong panel flags environmental, policy violations at ferro-silicon plant in East Siang

Itanagar, Mar 5 (PTI) A fact-finding committee of the Congress' Arunachal unit on Thursday alleged serious environmental, procedural and labour welfare violations at a ferro-silicon factory in East Siang district following a site inspection and discussions with protesting villagers.

At a press conference, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee members alleged that the factory’s operations have caused pollution and health problems among residents and called for strict action, including possible relocation or closure if violations are confirmed.

The committee members visited the factory premises on March 1 and also met a group of mothers who had been on a hunger strike for days, demanding action against the plant.

The panel was headed by Yane Dai, with Tami Pangu as vice-chairman and Daniel Gao as member secretary, along with other members.

According to the committee, villagers alleged that the factory has caused environmental damage, including air and water pollution, deforestation and biodiversity loss, affecting local ecosystems and agriculture.

"Residents also reported health problems such as respiratory ailments, throat and eye irritation and skin issues which they attribute to toxic fumes and dust from the plant," it alleged.

The committee also raised concerns over alleged procedural lapses, claiming that proper public hearing and Environmental Impact Assessment were not conducted before the project began.

It also flagged the factory’s proximity to sensitive locations, including a Sainik School, river and forest land, and alleged possible violations of provisions under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996.

During the inspection, the panel said it interacted with the factory management and examined documents related to its operations, but found several discrepancies.

It alleged that the factory obtained only a no-objection certificate from the divisional forest officer instead of full environmental clearance and other mandatory approvals, such as gram sabha consent and Environmental Impact Assessment reports.

The committee also pointed to alleged violations of the state industrial policy, stating that the factory failed to meet requirements for employment of state tribal candidates in managerial and non-managerial posts.

"These shortcomings could pose environmental and health risks to nearby communities," the committee pointed out.

It also mentioned that a penalty of Rs 9 lakh had been imposed on the factory by the Arunachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board, although details of the violation remain unclear.

"Protesters have claimed that the penalty could be Rs 13 lakh, raising questions that require further investigation," the committee added.