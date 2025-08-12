Arunachal Cong protests over ''assault'' on democratic rights by BJP-led govt

Itanagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Congress activists in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday staged a protest here, voicing solidarity with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and denouncing what they termed as a "systematic assault" on democratic rights by the BJP-led government.

The demonstration outside the party's state headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, was held under the banner "Let’s raise our voices for the truth, justice, and democracy".

They also protested the detention of several INDIA bloc MPs during a rally in New Delhi on Monday over the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

More than 30 MPs were detained on their way to the Election Commission office in the national capital to voice their protest against the revision of electoral rolls Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders alleged that the detentions were part of a broader attempt to "muzzle opposition voices and prevent legitimate political questioning".

Addressing the gathering of party workers, senior Congress leader and former state minister Tanga Byaling said Gandhi, as the leader of the opposition, has a constitutional mandate to question the government on issues of public interest.

“Instead of answering the questions, the BJP government is trying to intimidate the opposition, stifle farmers’ rights, and erode the foundations of democracy,” Byaling alleged.

The APCC also took a dig at the Election Commission of India (ECI) for directing Gandhi to submit an affidavit regarding his statements on alleged manipulation of electoral rolls.

State Congress leaders claimed that the directive was a "calculated move to discredit Gandhi’s assertions and deter him from raising concerns about election integrity". PTI UPL BDC