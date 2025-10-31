Arunachal: Cong seeks governor's intervention over alleged threats to voters in TCL region

Itanagar, Oct 31 (PTI) The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday sought Governor K T Parnaik's intervention to ensure free and fair panchayat elections in the state, alleging that a group is threatening villagers in Longding, Tirap and Changlang districts to support only BJP-sponsored ZPM candidates.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram, who led a delegation to Raj Bhavan here, submitted a detailed memorandum and claimed grassroots political rights were being jeopardised in the three districts falling under the terror-affected TCL region.

The party expressed "deep concern" that coercive directives had reportedly been issued, warning village leaders and general public of a fine of Rs 20 lakh or dire consequences if they defy the order during the upcoming rural body polls.

Siram was accompanied by APCC working president Techi Tagi Tara, general secretary-cum-spokespersons Chera Taya and Kon Jirjo Jotham, a party statement said here.

Terming the alleged threats a "grave assault on democracy and constitutional rights", the APCC urged the governor to direct the state government, State Election Commission and police to act immediately to secure voters and candidates from any intimidation by non-state actors.

"Such unlawful intimidation undermines the sanctity of elections and poses a serious challenge to peace in the region," the memorandum said.

The party said copies of the memorandum were also submitted to the chief secretary, chief minister, state election commissioner and director general of police, pressing for coordinated administrative and security arrangements to prevent any disruption.

Speaking to the Governor, Siram stressed that democratic choice must prevail.

"No force, external or internal, should be allowed to dictate the will of the people. The Congress party stands firmly for protection of democracy, peace and rule of law in Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

He further appealed to democratic stakeholders, civil society organisations and the general public to remain vigilant and united against attempts to suppress electoral rights or influence voting through fear.

The APCC said the governor gave a patient hearing to the concerns raised and shared his own understanding of the prevailing situation in the TCL districts. He assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with the chief minister, chief secretary and DGP to ensure necessary action.