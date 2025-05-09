Arunachal Congress organises 'Tiranga Yatra' to honour armed forces

Itanagar, May 9 (PTI) The APCC organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the state capital on Thursday to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces that carried out 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

Led by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice president Toko Mina, senior party leaders and members of the party's frontal wings marched from Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan to Indira Gandhi Park.

Hundreds of Congress workers joined the rally, chanting slogans against Pakistan and lauding the armed forces for their decisive action following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

"We condemn the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including an IAF Corporal from Arunachal Pradesh. Pakistan cannot stand against India’s morale and strength," Mina said.

She emphasised that the Congress party stands with the government in its fight against terrorism.

"Our armed forces delivered a befitting reply by striking nine terrorist strongholds in Pakistan and dismantling their launch pads. Under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the party has extended full support to the government's actions against terrorism," she added.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' was held following the directive of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to uplift the morale of the armed forces. PTI UPL SBN UPL SBN