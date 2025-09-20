Arunachal Congress says it'll submit memorandum to PM during his Sep 22 visit over host of demands

Itanagar, Sep 20 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday said it will submit a memorandum to PM Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on September 22 over a host of demands, including scrapping of the Siang hydropower project.

In the memorandum, a copy of which was made available to the press, the Congress will demand a special financial package for the state and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), among others.

Welcoming the PM to Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress said the state is facing pressing socio-economic and political challenges that demand people-centric, sustainable solutions.

It said that during the tenure of the UPA government at the Centre, the state had received a Rs 24,000-crore special development package and pressed for a similar comprehensive aid covering healthcare, education, employment, border area development, agriculture, and climate resilience.

The memorandum called for an amendment to Article 371(H), which grants discretionary powers over law and order to the governor, arguing that it undermines democratic governance and leaves the state without adequate constitutional safeguards over land, forests, and resources.

"Unlike Nagaland and Mizoram, Arunachal remains vulnerable to displacement, land alienation, and centralisation of power," the party said, demanding equal protection.

Raising strong objections to the proposed 11,000-mw Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, the Congress claimed it would submerge 27 villages, displace over 1.5 lakh people, and devastate fragile Himalayan ecosystems in a seismic zone.

The party demanded an immediate halt to all surveys and drilling, withdrawal of paramilitary personnel from project sites, and adoption of alternative small and medium hydel, solar, and community-based energy projects.

The Congress reiterated its support for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

"These are not just political issues but people's issues concerning the survival, dignity, and future of Arunachal Pradesh," the party said, expressing hope that the PM would address the demands in the interest of the state. PTI UPL UPL SOM