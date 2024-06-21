Arunachal: Congress stages protest over NEET row

Itanagar, Jun 21 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Congress on Friday staged a demonstration over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 examination.

Congress workers led by Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Tarh Johny staged a protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here demanding action against those responsible for the irregularities.

Talking to reporters, Johny alleged that since the formation of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the nation has been rocked by serious irregularities in the education sector.

The examination has been plagued by technical glitches, malpractices and unfair means in certain test centres as is evident by arrests made in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana, all BJP-ruled states, he said.

Although the President had in February cleared the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 to curb leaks, malpractices in recruitment examinations like UPSC and SSC and entrance tests like NEET, JEE and CUET, the BJP-led government miserably failed to implement the Act in true spirit, he alleged.

"The Congress is deeply concerned about the future of youths and is spearheading the fight to ensure justice for NEET-UG candidates," he said.

The party demands an immediate ban on the National Testing Agency, cancellation of NEET and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on moral grounds, he said.