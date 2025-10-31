Arunachal: Consultative meet held to discuss benefits, concerns of proposed Upper Siang project

Itanagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district administration on Friday held a consultative meeting with residents of Komkar village to discuss the potential benefits, concerns, and long-term implications of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Chairing the meeting, deputy commissioner Talo Jerang highlighted the development scope of the project, stating that SUMP could significantly boost regional infrastructure, create employment opportunities, and contribute to overall socio-economic growth.

He stressed that the administration is committed to safeguarding community interests while moving forward through a fair and consultative approach.

The session provided a platform for villagers to express their expectations and reservations, followed by a technical questions and answers that allowed participants to seek clarity on multiple aspects of the proposed project.

Senior officials from various departments, including the superintendent of police, district medical officer, divisional forest officer, district education officer, and officers from NHPC, hydro power, were present.

The SUMP is envisioned as a major hydropower and infrastructure initiative along the Siang River, designed to harness clean energy, improve connectivity, strengthen flood management, and support economic advancement in the state.

By integrating power generation with regional development needs, the project is seen as a potential catalyst for investment and livelihood enhancement, while also helping India meet its renewable energy goals.

The administration has emphasised that sustained community engagement will remain key to ensuring the project’s benefits are equitably realised.

The consultative meeting concluded with a shared understanding of the opportunities and challenges ahead, reinforcing the district administration’s focus on informed and inclusive development. PTI UPL UPL MNB