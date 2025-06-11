Arunachal: DCs, SPs asked to remain in district headquarters throughout monsoon

Itanagar, Jun 11 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday directed the deputy commissioners and SPs to remain stationed at the district headquarters throughout the monsoon.

Reviewing the preparedness for monsoon, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta directed all DCs to stay fully equipped with resources to handle any eventualities.

He instructed key departments to stockpile essential supplies and medicines well in advance, ensuring availability even at the grassroots level to prevent hardships due to potential shortages, according to an official statement.

Gupta emphasised that all departments must be ready to restore critical services without delay in the event of disruptions triggered by natural disasters.

Highlighting the importance of communication during emergencies, he directed the telecom deputy director general to keep mobile connectivity intact, especially during the rainy season, and ensure continuous power supply to facility centres.

The chief secretary also urged Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan to review the operational status of wireless telecommunication stations across the state.

All DCs were also asked to keep helipads in their districts ready and operational for emergency rescue and relief missions.