Arunachal Democratic Party merges with Congress

Itanagar, Feb 23 (PTI) The Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) formally merged with the Congress (INC) on Monday, with all office-bearers and members joining the party en masse at an induction ceremony here.

ADP president Tami Pangu said the merger was driven by ideological conviction and faith in the Congress's commitment to democracy, secularism, and constitutional values.

The development, however, would not have any effect on the assembly strength of the Congress, as the ADP has no representation in the House, where the grand old party has one member.

The members of the ADP were welcomed into the party fold by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram in the presence of senior state Congress leaders and party functionaries.

Declaring their formal entry into the Congress, Siram assured the former ADP leaders of 'equal responsibility and opportunity' within the party structure.

Explaining the decision, Pangu said, "This is not merely a political shift but an ideological alignment to safeguard democratic institutions and strengthen constitutional governance." Pangu said they would continue to raise key issues affecting the state under the Congress platform, including review of Article 371(H), concerns over hydropower projects and "illegal" mining.

They also flagged broader concerns such as unemployment, inflation, corruption, and weakening of institutions, describing them as signs of a governance crisis requiring urgent corrective measures.

Pangu thanked former chief minister Gegong Apang for providing them with the platform of the Congress.

The leaders expressed appreciation for AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi and credited Siram's leadership and opposition to the ruling BJP in the state as factors behind their decision to join Congress.

Calling the mass induction a 'new chapter' in state politics, the newly joined members pledged to work for people-centric governance, transparency, and inclusive development in Arunachal Pradesh.