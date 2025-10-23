Arunachal deputy CM announces nature trail, angling spot in Kamlang to promote eco-tourism

Itanagar, Oct 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said the state government will develop a nature trail and an angling spot in Kamlang Tiger reserve area in Lohit district to promote tourism and empower local communities.

Addressing the second Wakro Butterfly Meet at the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, Mein said the initiatives aim to strike a balance between development and environmental preservation.

He also outlined a long-term plan to establish a butterfly park in a suitable remote location in the state.

"Butterflies are integral to our ecological balance. Events such as the Namdapha Butterfly Meet and Ziro Butterfly Meet have inspired awareness and conservation efforts across the Northeast. It is heartening to witness the same enthusiasm here at Wakro, especially among the youth who are emerging as true custodians of biodiversity," he said.

The deputy chief minister lauded the efforts of Kamlang Valley Nature Club, Butterflies of North Eastern India Group, Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary, experts and volunteers for their sustained efforts in preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s biodiversity.

He commended their role in celebrating the region’s butterfly diversity and promoting eco-tourism as a sustainable livelihood option.

Highlighting the state’s rich biodiversity, Mein said 582 butterfly species have been recorded so far in the state, with new species being discovered regularly, reaffirming the state’s ecological significance.

"The upcoming Sunrise Festival in Anjaw, Walong Day commemorating the 1962 War, and the Namsai to Namti cycle expedition reflect our shared heritage and community spirit," the deputy chief minister said.

He noted that with the Frontier Highway progressing up to Vijaynagar, the region is poised to witness new opportunities for eco-tourism and connectivity-driven development, leading to sustainable livelihoods and regional growth. PTI UPL UPL MNB