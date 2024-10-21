Arunachal deputy CM flags-off cycling expedition to honour Walong heroes

Itanagar, Oct 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday flagged-off a cycling expedition to the border town of Namti from Namsai.

The expedition is part of the month-long 62nd Walong Day celebrations organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with the state government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought valiantly during the Battle of Walong during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

In all, 62 cyclists are participating, including cycling enthusiasts from the Indian Army, women officers, ITBP personnel, local youths, and two youths from Pune. They will traverse the picturesque landscape of the Lohit Valley, Defence PRO Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said.

The cyclists began their three-day journey from the Golden Pagoda in Namsai, passing through Wakro, the holy site of Parshuram Kund, the vibrant village of Hayuliang, and concluding at Namti, also known as the "Tigers Mouth," a site of historical significance where Indian Army troops successfully stalled an adversary’s offensive, a statement by the army said. Namsai is located around 300 km from the state capital while Namti is over 500km away.

Lt. Col. Rawat noted that the expedition offers participants an opportunity to pay homage to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. Throughout their journey, cyclists will engage with locals while enjoying the mesmerising beauty of the Lohit Valley, he added.

He reiterated the Indian Army’s commitment to promoting Lohit Valley as a tourism destination and empowering local youth by facilitating necessary infrastructure and skill development.

The Walong Day celebrations will continue until November 14. PTI CORR MNB