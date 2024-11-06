Arunachal deputy CM inspects riverfront development site at Parshuram Kund

Itanagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inspected the riverfront development site at Parshuram Kund in Lohit district, an initiative aimed at making it one of northeast India's premier pilgrimage destinations.

During the inspection on Tuesday, Mein assessed various ongoing infrastructure projects, including a guest house and a pilgrims' lodge, a press statement from the deputy CM’s office said.

Mein announced that the state government will allocate Rs 50 crore for infrastructure development, supplementing the Rs 50 crore already granted by the DoNER Ministry for the project.

Additionally, Mein convened a meeting to prepare for the upcoming Parshuram Kund Mela 2025.

Tezu-Sunpura MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, Wakro additional deputy commissioner A J Lungphi, Modonso Tayang of Parshuram Seva Samithi and others attended the meeting.

The deputy chief minister highlighted the importance of organising the 'mela' effectively to ensure a seamless experience for thousands of pilgrims expected to attend.

He directed the Lohit district administration and the Parshuram Kund Development Trust to arrange accommodation for at least 2,000 people per night during the festivities. A fund of Rs 50 lakh will be allocated to the trust for the purpose, he added.

The Parshuram Kund Mela, celebrated annually in January to coincide with Makar Sankranti, attracts a large number of pilgrims seeking blessings from Lord Parshuram. PTI CORR MNB