Arunachal Deputy CM Mein says public suggestions will shape state Budget plans

Itanagar, Mar 2 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday said the state government’s pre-Budget consultations with community-based organisations are aimed at ensuring that public suggestions directly shape planning and investment decisions, asserting that governance must be ‘responsive’ and result-oriented.

"Chaired a Pre-Budget consultative meeting with our community-based organisations. This is not a routine exercise, but a sincere effort to listen, assess best practices, review gaps, and ensure that public suggestions are reflected in our planning and investment decisions," Mein said in a post on X, after the meeting.

Emphasising accountability in governance, he stated that governance must be responsive, and every consultation must lead to action.

Mein, who also holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, said the interaction yielded "valuable insights" on charting a focused and sustainable growth path for the state.

"The interaction provided valuable insights on how we can move Arunachal Pradesh forward in a focused and sustainable manner," he said.

Outlining the government’s core priorities, the deputy chief minister said that the priorities of the state government remain clear: empowering the youth, strengthening women’s participation, improving healthcare and education, and ensuring balanced infrastructure development.

He observed that Arunachal Pradesh has made significant strides in the past decade but stressed the need for continued institutional strengthening and measurable outcomes.

"Over the past decade, our state has witnessed significant progress, but we must continue to streamline departments, improve performance indicators, and ensure results are visible on the ground," Mein added.

The meeting also deliberated on long-term initiatives aimed at leveraging the state’s cultural wealth for economic growth.

"We also discussed forward-looking initiatives, including the development of heritage and cultural tourism models to preserve our rich traditions while creating economic opportunities," Mein said.

Expressing gratitude to the participating organisations, Mein said their inputs would play a crucial role in shaping the state’s future roadmap.

"I sincerely thank all participating organisations for their constructive suggestions. Together, through unity and collective vision, we will continue building a stronger and more prosperous Arunachal Pradesh," he added.