Arunachal Deputy CM Mein stresses digitisation, restoration of rare manuscripts

Itanagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday emphasised the importance of preserving linguistic and cultural heritage while reiterating the state government’s commitment to education and community development.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a 60-bed hostel at Pali Vidyapeeth in Chongkham in Namsai district, Mein stressed the need to strengthen the teaching of the Pali language and local scripts, particularly the Tai Khamti script, and encouraged the institution to include local language education as part of its academic curriculum.

He also stressed the need to work towards digitisation and restoration of rare manuscripts housed in the institution's museum, recognising their historical and cultural value.

Experts will be engaged to document, digitise, and restore the manuscripts to preserve them for future generations, he added.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to education, heritage conservation, and community development, Mein urged all stakeholders, including the local administration and community leaders, to extend continued support to Pali Vidyapeeth.

He praised the institution for promoting education, cultural harmony, and inclusive learning.

Congratulating the Pali Vidyapeeth Society and the construction agency for the timely completion of the hostel, Mein acknowledged the growing demand for boarding facilities in the region and assured that the government would explore further expansion of hostel infrastructure.

Highlighting the historical journey of Pali Vidyapeeth, he recalled the contributions of earlier leaders and monks who helped establish the institution and secure infrastructure support through central and state assistance.

He reaffirmed the government's continued support through annual grants-in-aid and infrastructure funding.

He informed that in previous years, the state government had sanctioned funds for internal roads, drainage systems, guest house facilities, and academic support, and assured that assistance would continue in line with institutional needs.

Also present were Namsai deputy commissioner CR Khampa, ADC K Tikhak, government officials, teachers, students, and others. PTI CORR MNB