Arunachal Deputy CM Mein unveils power department's mega revamp plan

Itanagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday said the state government will undertake a comprehensive revamp of the power department, a move that had been long overdue.

Chairing a review meeting of the department here, Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, highlighted that the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Power Development Programme, with a Rs 2,000 crore budget allocation over four years, aims to strengthen the sub-transmission and distribution systems in urban and high-density regions.

The programme will also extend electricity access to newly created districts and unelectrified rural areas, he said.

He emphasised the importance of integrating local generation into the grid by establishing connectivity for mini-hydroelectric plants and instructed the department to work towards reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses to below 15 per cent through system strengthening and operational upgrades, an official statement said.

To improve urban power reliability, Mein stressed the need for modernising infrastructure and ensuring the strict implementation of pre-paid smart metering systems.

He also urged the department to frame comprehensive safety guidelines to protect linemen and electrical workers while on duty.

After attentively hearing the grievances and suggestions of department officers, Mein directed them to prepare a restructured proposal for cabinet consideration.

He announced that each division of the power department would be provided with a utility vehicle.

Reflecting on the department’s progress since its separation from CPWD in 1992, Mein acknowledged the significant strides made over the past 33 years.

However, he pointed out that the rising population and increasing number of consumers necessitate urgent restructuring and upgrades in the power sector.

The meeting also reviewed the activities of the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA), including rooftop solar installations and micro-hydroelectric projects.

The meeting was attended by Power Secretary RK Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister's advisor Captain Anupam Tangu, chief engineers T K Tara (Transmission), Ginko Lingi (Central Zone), Duyu Taso (Commercial), and APEDA Director Marbom Bam, among others.