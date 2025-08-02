Arunachal deputy CM praises Namsai's progress under Aspirational District Programme

Itanagar, Aug 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday hailed the rapid progress made by Namsai district under the Aspirational District Programme, calling it a model of grassroots-driven development and urging all stakeholders to push for full saturation of key indicators by December.

Speaking at the ‘Sampoornata Abhiyaan Samman Samaroh’ held here, Mein said the initiative was not merely an administrative exercise but a mission to ensure that every single citizen reaps the full benefits of every flagship government scheme.

He commended the team effort that propelled Namsai from 97th to 12th rank among 112 aspirational districts across the country.

"This remarkable leap is a testament to the tireless efforts of the district administration, field officials, and the active participation of the local community," the deputy chief minister said, congratulating Namsai deputy commissioner, the BDO of Chongkham, and others for achieving cent per cent saturation in several key performance indicators (KPIs), especially in Chongkham and Lekang blocks.

Mein emphasised that the achievement marks not an end but the beginning of a larger journey.

He issued a directive to ensure complete KPI saturation in the aspirational district programme of Namsai and aspirational block programmes of Chongkham (Namsai), Tali (Kra Daadi), and Pongchau (Longding) by December.

He also announced plans to personally visit Pongchau and Tali this winter to review progress.

Calling for stronger accountability, Mein urged senior officers and deputy commissioners to intensify monitoring of all central and state flagship schemes.

"Monitoring must be regular, purposeful, and aligned with our goal of saturation. Every indicator from healthcare and nutrition to education, soil health, and electrification must be pursued with urgency," he said.

Describing the growing administrative synergy as a new governance culture, Mein acknowledged the silent contributions of field officials, data managers, and others behind the scenes.

The event, jointly organised by the planning and investment department of the state and NITI Aayog, also witnessed the launch of ‘Akanksha Haat’, a week-long initiative to promote self-help groups (SHGs) and local enterprises.

Mein described the platform as a celebration of grassroots innovation and economic empowerment, helping nurture self-reliance and strengthen the rural economy.

State planning and investment commissioner Ankur Garg expressed gratitude to NITI Aayog for encouraging a competitive, collaborative, and data-driven development model across states.

He said the aspirational district and block programmes mark a shift towards high-impact governance through the principles of convergence, competition, and collaboration.

Among the dignitaries present were MLA Namsai Zingnu Namchoom, Secretary Planning and Investment R K Sharma, Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Sonal Swaroop, NITI Aayog's San Gupta, and the deputy commissioners of Namsai and Longding districts.