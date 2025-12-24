Arunachal Deputy CM reaffirms commitment to safeguard consumer rights

Itanagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday said the state government is committed to safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring fairness, transparency and accountability in the marketplace.

"We reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding the rights of consumers and ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in the marketplace," Mein said in a post on X on the occasion of National Consumer Rights Day.

He emphasised that protecting consumers is central to good governance and economic stability.

Highlighting the role of public awareness, the deputy chief minister said an informed and empowered consumer strengthens institutions and markets.

"An informed and empowered consumer is vital to good governance and a strong economy," he said and added that the government is focused on expanding consumer awareness and strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms across the state.

Mein further stated that the government remains dedicated to protecting the interests of every citizen of Arunachal Pradesh.

National Consumer Rights Day, observed annually on December 24, marks the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act and serves as a reminder of the importance of consumer rights such as the right to safety, information, choice, and redressal. PTI UPL UPL MNB