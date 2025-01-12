Arunachal deputy CM takes stock of Dibang power project

Itanagar, Jan 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein took stock of the 2880-MW Dibang power project and said it would enhance the state’s energy infrastructure and push economic growth, an official said on Sunday.

The project is a testament to what can be achieved through perseverance and collaboration, Mein said.

During a visit to the Dibang Multipurpose Project site near Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district on Saturday, he said, “This marks a significant step forward in our efforts to harness the state’s vast hydropower potential.” Under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership, the state has terminated stalled projects and handed over them to the CPSUs, Mein said.

Highlighting the role of local communities and the youth in driving the project’s development, he said their contributions were key to its success.

“This initiative is not just about energy—it’s about creating opportunities. It will catalyse economic growth, boost tourism, and improve connectivity, bringing long-term benefits to the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the deputy chief minister said.

Speaking on the infrastructure improvement associated with the project, he said boating from the dam site towards Anini, the headquarters of Dibang Valley district, and a bypass road from Roing, Pasighat and Gerukamukh in Assam have been proposed.

He said it will ease the movement of the heavy vehicles carrying construction materials.

Later, the deputy chief minister inaugurated the newly constructed building of a police station at Dambuk.

Mein also laid the foundation stone for the ‘Conservation of Bongal Yapgo War Memorial Heritage’ project at Dambuk.

The Bongal Yapgo is a wall constructed of random rubble masonry and was built in the 19th century by Adi (Padams).

This historic site commemorates the 1894 Anglo-Abor War, where Adi warriors valiantly resisted British colonial forces. PTI CORR BDC