Arunachal district hosts butterfly, birding and biodiversity meet

Itanagar, Oct 29 (PTI) Over 200 butterfly subspecies were spotted during the fourth edition of the Pasighat butterfly, birding and biodiversity meet at the scenic Sille Lesing River in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, an official said on Tuesday.

Notable species observed during the event on Sunday included the White Dragontail, Indian Purple Emperor, Leopard Lacewing, and various Hesperiidae, with the rare 'Double Spotted Flat' also recorded, showcasing the region's biodiversity.

During the day, participants engaged in a day-long trek and an overnight forest camp, both aimed at raising awareness of the urgent threats posed by escalating climate change, a statement said.

Unfortunately, planned birding sessions could not proceed due to adverse weather conditions.