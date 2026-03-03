Arunachal Dy CM calls for concerted wildlife conservation efforts

Itanagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday said the government is committed to conserving the state's rich biodiversity and urged people to safeguard forests and endangered species on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

Mein appealed to citizens to act as "responsible stewards of nature" and emphasised that conservation goes beyond protection.

Conservation is about sustaining the ecological balance that supports all life, he said.

“On this World Wildlife Day, let us protect the extraordinary biodiversity that enriches our planet with life and colour,” he said in a post on X.

Highlighting the state’s unique ecological wealth, the deputy chief minister observed that Arunachal Pradesh, blessed with vast forests and remarkable wildlife, shelters some of the most majestic and rare species on Earth. The state is home to the red panda, snow leopard, and white-bellied heron, among others.

He called for stronger collective action to secure the state’s natural heritage.

“As responsible stewards of nature, we must intensify our efforts to safeguard our forests, conserve endangered species, and encourage a harmonious and sustainable coexistence,” Mein said.

He also said, “Let us reaffirm our collective commitment to protect and preserve our priceless natural heritage for generations to come.” World Wildlife Day is observed annually on March 3 to raise awareness about the urgent need to conserve biodiversity. It highlights the critical role wildlife plays in maintaining ecological balance, supporting livelihoods, and sustaining ecosystems worldwide. PTI UPL BDC