Arunachal Dy CM calls 'Prahaar' decisive step in India’s counter-terror strategy

Itanagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday described 'Prahaar', India’s first-ever comprehensive counter-terrorism policy, as a “decisive step” towards strengthening the country’s national security architecture, asserting that it reinforces zero tolerance for terror.

The central government on Monday unveiled the country's first counter-terrorism policy, Prahaar, setting out a multi-layered strategy based on "zero tolerance", intelligence-led prevention and disruption of extremist violence that aims to deny terrorists, their financiers and supporters access to funds, weapons and safe havens.

In a social media post outlining the framework of the policy, Mein said, “Prahaar marks a decisive step in strengthening India’s national security architecture.” He added that as the country navigates an evolving and complex security landscape, the policy “reinforces our commitment to preparedness, coordination, and swift response to emerging threats.” The framework reflects a modern and resolute doctrine anchored in the principle of “Nation First”, Mein said.

“Prahaar reflects a modern, resolute approach to safeguarding our citizens and protecting India’s sovereignty,” the deputy chief minister added.

The policy framework highlighted in the visuals revolves around a multi-dimensional strategy aimed at prevention, response, recovery and coordinated national action.

He underlined that counter-terror operations under Prahaar would be rooted in “evidence-driven investigations, not impulse,” and that “constitutional values will be upheld at every step.” The framework stresses cutting the roots of terrorism by dismantling radicalisation networks and recruitment ecosystems, he said.

Highlighting the global dimension of the strategy, Mein pointed to the emphasis on aligning international efforts.

“Unite the world and isolate terror,” the policy asserts, calling for global consensus against terror in all forms, binding international legal frameworks, and stronger multilateral intelligence cooperation. It also focuses on countering cross-border terror financing and digital radicalisation, he said.

The response pillar of Prahaar calls for swift, coordinated and precision-led action. “Strike fast, strike smart, strike together,” the framework states, stressing seamless coordination across agencies and immediate action against emerging threats, Mein said.

“It is about preparedness. It is about unity. It is about protecting every citizen and defending India’s sovereignty without compromise,” he asserted.

The policy unveiled by the home ministry is based on seven key pillars to counter the terror threats emanating from India or abroad -- prevention, responses, aggregating internal capacities, human rights and "Rule of Law"-based processes, attenuating the conditions enabling terrorism including radicalisation, aligning and shaping the international efforts to counter terrorism and recovery and resilience through a whole-of-society approach.