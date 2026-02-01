Arunachal Dy CM hails Union Budget as growth-driven, state-focused

Itanagar, Feb 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the Union Budget as robust, forward-looking and firmly aligned with the aspirations of the people, particularly those living in aspirational and frontier regions such as the Northeast.

Congratulating Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting what he described as a vision-driven Budget, Mein said it strengthens the foundations of inclusive growth, infrastructure development and social empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, in a social media post said the Budget clearly reflects the Centre’s commitment to balanced and sustainable development.

He cited the Rs 12.2 lakh crore push for infrastructure, Rs 20,000 crore allocation for carbon capture, Rs 10,000 crore for biopharma, deep liquidity reforms for MSMEs, and a strong thrust on semiconductors, logistics and clean industries.

According to Mein, these measures underline a strategy focused on long-term capacity building rather than short-term gains.

Highlighting the relevance of the Budget for Arunachal Pradesh, the deputy chief minister said the continued emphasis on strategic infrastructure, border connectivity, hydropower development and Northeast–specific schemes would significantly accelerate the state’s growth momentum.

He also welcomed the announcement of a dedicated scheme for the development of Buddhist tourist circuits across Arunachal Pradesh and other Northeastern states, including Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The initiative, he observed, will cover preservation of temples and monasteries and is expected to boost cultural tourism and regional livelihoods.

Mein said enhanced investments in roads, energy, livelihoods and human capital would not only improve the quality of life of the people of the state, but also reinforce Arunachal's critical role in India’s national security and economic progress.

He added that the Budget strongly aligns Arunachal Pradesh’s development aspirations with the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Referring to fiscal discipline, he added that the Centre has fulfilled its commitment to reduce the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025–26, with the revised estimate for 2025–26 placed at 4.4 per cent and the fiscal deficit for 2026–27 projected at 4.3 per cent, in line with the debt consolidation path.

The deputy chief minister also acknowledged the historic significance of the occasion, stating that Sitharaman made history by presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget. PTI UPL UPL MNB