Arunachal Dy CM sets March target for completion of power infrastructure

Itanagar, Nov 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday urged the officials of the power department to ensure the completion of the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System (CSST&DS) in the state by March next year.

Reviewing the status and progress of the CSST&DS, Mein, who also holds the power portfolio, emphasised accelerating the progress of the projects within the specific timelines for each transmission line.

The meeting focused on expediting the implementation of the transmission and distribution system while addressing key challenges, including disbursement and compensation issues for the transmission lines stretching from Tawang to Longding, an official statement said here.

The deputy chief minister requested the local representatives to be involved personally to resolve local issues for the smooth implementation of the scheme.

He asked Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) to take the local representatives in confidence and coordinate with the district administrations, while maintaining a friendly association with the locals.

Mein also directed the power department to come up with a proper standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent accidents and casualties during the maintenance of the power lines. PTI UPL SBN UPL SBN