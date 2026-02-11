Arunachal Dy CM underscores Buddhist ties, tourism scope at India-Sri Lanka meet

Itanagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein underscored the enduring cultural and spiritual ties between the northeastern state and Sri Lanka through 'Theravada' Buddhist traditions, an official statement said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with the ministers of the island country in Colombo on Tuesday, he highlighted the state’s tourism potential.

Despite the geographical distance, Arunachal Pradesh and Sri Lanka remain closely linked through long-standing socio-religious practices, he said.

The deputy CM referred to the regular exchange of monks between Namsai in eastern Arunachal Pradesh and Sri Lanka for higher studies, 'Abhidhamma' teachings and discourses, which continue to spread Lord Buddha’s message of compassion, peace and harmony, according to the statement.

Mein was part of an official Indian delegation to Colombo to receive and facilitate the return of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha to India.

The delegates focused on strengthening the relations between the two countries under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with special reference to India’s timely support to the Sri Lanka during times of crisis, which has helped deepen mutual trust and cooperation, the statement said.

The discussions also highlighted the strong civilisational links between the two countries, rooted in shared cultural and spiritual traditions, it said.