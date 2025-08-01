Arunachal DyCM announces hike in financial assistance for differently-abled children school

Itanagar, Aug 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday announced a substantial increase in financial assistance to a school for hearing and visually impaired here.

The annual grant-in-aid of Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired here will be raised from Rs 1.4 crore to Rs 2 crore, and an additional Rs 5 crore corpus fund will be created to ensure its long-term sustainability, he said.

Both commitments, Mein said, will be incorporated in the upcoming state annual budget.

The announcement was made during a workshop 'Let's Speak Arunachal' initiative, themed 'Empowering Youth Voices and Building Pathways', held at the school.

The programme aims to amplify the voices of differently-abled youth through public speaking and civic engagement.

Established in 1990 by former Chief Minister Gegong Apang, the school has been a pioneering institution in offering free education, therapy, and skill development for children with hearing, visual, and intellectual disabilities.

Remembering Apang's contribution, Mein said, "This institution has been a beacon of hope for many students who have been marginalised due to their disabilities. Our government will continue to support it just as past governments have." Recognising the vocational talents of the students, the deputy chief minister also instructed his office to procure gift paper bags made by the students using recycled waste paper, a gesture aimed at encouraging their creativity and self-reliance.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the workshop, Mein stressed the importance of public speaking and communication skills.

"It is essential to equip our young minds with the skills they need to express themselves confidently and articulately," he said.

He also lauded Porsum Ori, founder of 'Let's Speak Arunachal', and secretary Tana Jiri for their efforts in conducting workshops across the state and giving students a platform to build confidence and communication skills.